MANCHESTER BY THE SEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities investigated a rumored threat made via Snapchat against a school in Manchester-by-the-Sea Thursday evening.

Officers responding to a report of a threatening post allegedly made by a student at Manchester Essex Regional Middle High School interviewed multiple students before determining that a personal dispute between two male students spilled over onto social media, police said.

Investigators determined that there was no threat to the school system.

“We take all threats and rumored threats very seriously,” Interim Manchester Police Chief Todd Fitzgerald said. “This situation appears to be limited to a dispute between two students, and while we are thankful that it appears as though no threat exists to the schools, we will work with all parties and the school district to ensure everyone understands the law and school policy as it relates to how we should treat one another.”

Out of an abundance of caution, there will be an increased police presence at the school Friday.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)