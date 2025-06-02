BOSTON (WHDH) - Since January of 2024, the grassroots organizations “Run for Their Lives Boston” has gathered in Newton Center and peacefully walked with signs to bring awareness to the hostages still held by Hamas.

Local organizer, Emily Brophy, says safety is always top of mind.

“Mostly everyone that comes is Jewish,” said Brophy. “Sadly in the world we live in today, it crosses your mind. It’s not anything new. It’s just more in your face. Each week I think all of us take a deep breath before we walk out the door.”

On Sunday, the “Run For Their Lives” group in Boulder, Colorado was attacked.

Authorities say the suspect used a makeshift flamethrower and Molotov cocktails to set the participants on fire.

“I was horrified,” said Brophy. “Instantly you put yourself in their shoes and you say to yourself, that could have been us. That could have been my mom, my dad, my friend, someone’s grandfather or grandmother.”

Acts of hate toward the Jewish community are on the rise, according to the anti-defamation league.

“Just two weeks ago we had a terrible shooting in D.C. where a young couple lost their lives because they attended a Jewish event, and that’s following a lot of global events targeting Jews in the last couple of weeks,” said Samantha Joseph, ADL New England Director. “When anti-Semitic rhetoric is normalized and when violence against Jews is incited it creates an environment where attacks like this are going to become more likely.”

Brophy says Run For Their Lives Boston attendees pitch money to pay for security.

While state and local police say they aren’t aware of any direct threats here, Newton police say they will continue to increase patrols around Jewish and Israeli gatherings.

“The responses I’ve gotten from Run for Their Lives attendees is we don’t want to stop,” said Brophy. “We’ll keep going. No ones going to silence us. We have to be careful but those peoples goals are to stop us, is to make us scared but we’re not gonna be scared.”

