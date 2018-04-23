Run to Remember Boston to honor fallen Yarmouth K-9 officer

BOSTON (WHDH) — The Yarmouth K-9 officer killed in the line of duty earlier this month will be honored before the Run to Remember Boston on Memorial Day weekend.

The 14th annual half marathon through downtown Boston pays tribute to first responders killed in the line of duty.

Yarmouth K-9 Sgt. Sean Gannon, 32, was shot and killed while serving a warrant at a home in Marstons Mills. His K-9 partner was also shot and was treated at an animal hospital.

This year’s road race will also honor the two officers killed in the aftermath of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings. MIT Officer Sean Collier was shot and killed by the Tsarnaev brothers days after the marathon bombings. Boston Officer Dennis “DJ” Simmonds died in 2014 and his death is attributed to a head injury he suffered during the Watertown manhunt for the Tsarnaev brothers.

“Each of these men were fine officers, men of honor with impeccable reputations who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty while protecting others,” said Race Director Steve Balfour. “The tragic death of Officer Gannon is still so fresh, we pay tribute to him while also remembering the marathon bombings and the two officers who died as a result as well as all first responders who put their lives on the line every day.”

