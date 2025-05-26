BELLINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Bellingham resident said a motorcycle slammed into his living room after the rider flew off as a result of a crash Monday afternoon.

Police said the motorcycle first crashed into a car at the intersection of Center and Park streets, launching the rider onto the front lawn of the home before it barreled through the back door.

Craig Miller recounted the startling moments when he was jostled by a loud boom inside his home.

“I got a motorcycle in my house. Not much else you can say,” Miller said. “It was just a big crash and the door’s sitting in the middle of the room up there now. It’s a good, solid wooden door.”

The motorcyclist suffered non-life threatening injuries, officials said. No one else was hurt in the crash.

Miller said he was thankful no one was sitting on the couch when the motorcycle crashed through the door.

“He looked like he was okay. His daughter seemed pretty happy about the way he was handling things,” he said.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

