Runaway Walpole teen found safe

WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A missing Walpole teenager was found safe on Sunday, police said.

Walpole police asked for the public’s help Saturday to find 17-year-old Jennifer Rosa, who had been last seen walking away from the Bi-County Collaborative School in Walpole Thursday.

Police said she was found safe at 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

