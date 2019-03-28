Runner ends 5,500-mile journey around perimeter of US in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Jamie McDonald received a warm welcome in Gloucester Wednesday after completing the epic task of running 5,500 miles around the perimeter of the United States.

Known as “Adventure Man,” McDonald started the difficult journey in Washington state last April so he could raise money for the Superhero Foundation, which helps provide care and treatment for sick children.

McDonald visited several hospitals during his run, saying the children inspired him every step of the way.

“What I’ve just gone through doesn’t even compare to what they’re going through,” he said. “Every painful step and every marathon was for them.”

McDonald says he wouldn’t have finished without the help of complete strangers.

“The fact that they let me into their homes, fed me, clothed me, and then sent me on is what helped me through,” he explained.

McDonald choose to end his journey, which was equivalent to 210 marathons, in Gloucester because he’s from Gloucester, England.

Massachusetts residents made sure to make McDonald feel right at home.

“To have everyone here, they’re making me feel like this is my true hometown, so thank you to Gloucester,” he said.

In 2014, McDonald ran across Canada, where he raised around $500,000.

