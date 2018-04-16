BOSTON (WHDH) – Many of the marathon runners who braved the wet and cold conditions during Monday’s race helped one another along the racecourse — and now one competitor is looking for the big-hearted runner who helped him make it across the finish line.

After completing the grueling 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston, a runner identifying himself as Steven from St. Louis took to social media in the hopes of finding the woman who gave him a raincoat off her back.

Steven said the mystery woman noticed he was struggling somewhere around mile 16 and encouraged him to finish.

Now, Steven wants to thank her and let her know her words of encouragement helped him finish the race.

