WAUSAU, Wis. (WHDH) — A turkey trot in Wisconsin ended with a marriage proposal for one runner surprised by her boyfriend who just finished Air Force basic training last month.

Elizabeth Metz ran the 5K Thanksgiving race in Wausau under the impression that she would have to spend the holiday without her boyfriend, Lucas Tobalsky.

Tobalsky, who is now in tech school in Texas, surprised Metz at the finish line by dropping down on one knee and proposing.

“I was a little nervous, but I was really excited. All these thoughts going through my head at the time,” Tobalsky recalled.

She said yes and embraced Tobalsky in a big hug.

