Boston streets are bare and deserted this Thanksgiving as the bitter cold has the majority of New Englanders bunkering down inside.

However, not everyone is letting the low temperatures control their day.

Braintree police tweeting photos of their Turkey Day 5K said they had a great turnout.

Wellesley police said they also had no shortage of people for their Turkey Trot, despite temperatures only hitting 12 degrees at the start of these races.

Another Turkey Day 5K in the books and probably coldest on record! Great turnout despite the subzero temperatures. #Braintree #TurkeyTrot #WampNation #ThanksgivingDay2018 pic.twitter.com/o1AMJ8hhMv — Braintree Police (@BraintreePolice) November 22, 2018