BOSTON (WHDH) – Runners got a second chance at crossing the finish line on Boylston Street Sunday, completing what they started on Marathon Monday.

Thousands of runner had to pull out of the Boston Marathon on April 16 because the weather was so bad.

Ally Wagner and Alyssa Maglione helped organize Boston Marathon 2.0 – a chance to rerun the course, all on their own.

“My step-daughter fought brain cancer twice, went through a lot of treatment, never quit, never gave up. And I had to give up on marathon Monday, I got hypothermia, but I had to get back out here. I needed to show her I learned from her,” Maglione said.

The weather better Sunday than on Marathon Monday, but runners faced new challenges like running with, and dodging, traffic.

Wagner, who ran for Boston Children’s Hospital, had some help from her 7-year-old patient partner, Emma.

“We proved that we can do it, and with perseverance and an amazing team and family, you can do anything,” Wagner said.

Wagner said her life isn’t defined by the challenges she faces, but how she chooses to overcome them.

