NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of runners, many with their canine companions, ran a 5K in Natick on Sunday to raise money for a good cause.

The Jr’s Paws for a Cause Dog-Friendly 5K raised money for canine cancer treatment and research.

Organizer Lauren Barbo said the aim of the fundraiser is clear.

“The goal by hosting this event is that one day there’s a cure for canine cancer and every rescue dog has a home,” she said.

