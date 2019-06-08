Runners lace up for 3rd annual road race in honor of fallen trooper

HUDSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Dozens of runners hit the streets in Hudson on Saturday to honor Trooper Thomas Clardy, who was struck and killed on the Massachusetts Turnpike in 2016.

The third annual race in Clardy’s memory raises money for college scholarships.

“We’ve been able to give to graduating seniors at the high school,” said Reisa Clardy, Trooper Clardy’s widow. “This was our second year to do that in honor of Tom and to give forward to the community.”

Lt. Governor Karyn Polito showed her support at this year’s race.

“We just think so much of Reisa, just an extraordinary burden to take on as a mother of six children,” said Polito. “It’s a way today to say thank you, but to remember and never forget.”

About a thousand people come out every year to support the cause.

