BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of runners and walkers braved the rain on Saturday to complete a 5K to Castle Island to benefit the Brain Aneurysm Foundation.

Many of the walkers and runners said they completed the race for the Hanover-based foundation to honor loved ones who have suffered an aneurysm.

The foundation has raised $6 million toward research.

