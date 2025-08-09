BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of runners hit the pavement for the inaugural Mattapan Unity 5K in Mattapan on Saturday.

The community-driven 5K is aimed at bringing together residents, local businesses, and city officials in celebration of health, wellness, and unity.

A portion of the event proceeds was awarded to the Mattapan Community Health Champion Organization.

Organizers say they hope to put on the event next year.

