IPSWICH, Mass. (WHDH) – Hundreds in Ipswich raced closer to a cure for CMT4J on Sunday.

Sixth-grader Talia Duff set the runners off through Bradley Palmer State Park Sunday morning. Talia, who has the condition, took on the fun run in her wheelchair.

CMT4J is a progressive neurological disease that can be similar to ALS.

Last year, Talia’s classmates raised over $1 million towards a cure. This year, they’re trying to top that goal.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)