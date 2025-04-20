BOSTON (WHDH) - It’s the build up to the Boston Marathon.

With just hours until the race begins, runners and fans alike enjoyed the final day of Fan Fest in Boston.

“It’s a lot of excitement leading into for sure and then as go through Sunday, people get a little bit more anticipating of what’s to come tomorrow,” said Will Pollard, the Boston Athletic Association’s Director of Venue Design and Event Operations.

Runners traveling from across the country to take part in the iconic event.

Others from other countries, including France.

“It’s definitely really special, especially with it being Easter weekend and everything, so it’s a great family weekend,” said runner Priscilla Ricketts.

For many, the race is only part of the experience.

“Nothing beats Boston and just the enthusiasm and the activities – the whole event all weekend long,” Ricketts said.

Thirty thousand athletes will participate in the 193th Boston Marathon, with events kicking off at 9 a.m.

