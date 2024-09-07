BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of runners laced up to take part in the annual Tunnel to Towers 5K on Castle Island in Boston, which remembers the heroes of 9/11 and supports first responders.

The Foundation was created in memory of firefighter Stephen Gerard Siller, who was assigned to Brooklyn’s Squad 1 and drove his truck to the entrance of the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel, strapped 60 lbs. of gear to his back, and raced on foot through the tunnel to the Twin Towers, where he gave up his life while saving others.

The foundation has paid off mortgages for families of first responders who were injured or killed in the line of duty. They also build houses for homeless and wounded veterans.

Since 9/11 the foundation has raised $500 million.

Learn more here: https://t2t.org/

