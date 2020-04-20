Runners told to stay away from Boston Marathon route, practice social distancing

HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Runners are being reminded to stay away from the Boston Marathon route on Patriots Day and to continue practicing social distancing in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The pandemic forced the 26.2-mile race to be postponed until Sept. 14 but Mayor Martin Walsh wants to make sure the public doesn’t flock to the course Monday.

“If you try to run the marathon route Monday, you’re not a champion,” he said. “You’re actually not helping us. You’re putting people at risk. You’re putting first safety responders at risk.”

In a video chat with Sen. Ed Markey, race director Dave McGillivray reiterated that people should focus on putting a stop to COVID-19.

“Unfortunately, for the first time in 124 years, it won’t happen on Patriots Day,” he said. “What’s going on in the world is so much more important for us to focus our attention on.”

When the Boston Marathon does take place, McGillivray says the attention will not only be on the runners but also those risking their lives during the outbreak.

“Medical team, we’re probably going to promote them, thank them profusely for what they’ve done in the city of Boston ever since this all began,” he said, “so it’ll be a great day to celebrate.”

Despite the warning from officials, at least one runner showed up in Hopkinton Monday morning and began running the marathon route.

This is exactly what you're being asked NOT to do today. Please don't try to run the #BostonMarathon route, officials say you'll put others and first responders at risk. @7News pic.twitter.com/vgmDNaYYUN — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) April 20, 2020

