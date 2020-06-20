Runners virtually race for charity

PRINCETON, MASS. (WHDH) - More than 500 runners from 18 states ran a virtual race to raise money for the Vanessa T. Marcotte Foundation Saturday.

Marcotte, 27, was killed while she was on a run near her mother’s house in Princeton in 2016. Police used DNA evidence to track down her killer three years ago.

Runners posted their progress and run times on social media and all funds raised went to the foundation’s mission to empower women.

