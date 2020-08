MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) -

A virtual run between Medfords on each side of the country came to its end Saturday.

The “Medford to Medford” race was run virtually, with participants ultimately running the 3,500 miles between Medford, Oregon and Medford, Mass.

The 80-day event raised more than $55,000 for 20 local charities.

