‘Running away from water’: Norwood Hospital evacuated due to flooding after heavy rains

NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Norwood Hospital was evacuated due to flooding after heavy storms Sunday, fire officials said.

The Joseph LoRusso building saw flooding in the lower part of the building after rain lashed the area Sunday afternoon.

“Water was coming through the doors … all the way through the hospital doors,” said employee Michael Ware. “It was crazy, me and my co-workers were getting chased by water, running away from water.”

Floods clogged streets with six inches of water, stranding some cars.

A flash flood warning was in effect until 7 p.m. for the area, and until 8:30 p.m. for the Uxbridge and Northbridge area.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)