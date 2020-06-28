‘Running away from water’: Norwood Hospital partially evacuated due to flooding after heavy rains

NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Norwood Hospital was partially evacuated when flooding after heavy storms knocked out power on Sunday, fire officials said.

The Joseph LoRusso building saw flooding in the lower part of the building after rain lashed the area.

“Water was coming through the doors … all the way through the hospital doors,” said employee Michael Ware. “It was crazy, me and my co-workers were getting chased by water, running away from water.”

Officials said flooding in the basement knocked out power and at least 20 people were taken from the hospital while 60 patients remained on-site. No one was injured during the flooding and all ICU patients were taken to other hospitals, hospital officials said.

“Flooding was significant, it just came from multiple areas,” said Hospital President Sal Perla. “I don’t think we can assume that a facility can take on 8 feet of water and there’s a fail-safe.”

Floods clogged the hospital parking lot and streets in the area with six inches of water, stranding some cars.

A flash flood warning was in effect until 7 p.m. for the area, and until 8:30 p.m. for the Uxbridge and Northbridge area.

