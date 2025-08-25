BOSTON (WHDH) - A runway at Logan airport is closed after a Cape Air plane landed with a tire issue Monday afternoon.

The plane is currently disabled on Runway 4-L and will be moved. MassPort says they do not expect the situation to impact operations.

7NEWS has reached out to Cape Air for more information.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)