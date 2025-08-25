BOSTON (WHDH) - A runway at Logan airport is closed after a Cape Air plane landed with a tire issue Monday afternoon.

The plane is currently disabled on Runway 4-L and will be moved. MassPort says they do not expect the situation to impact operations.

7NEWS has reached out to Cape Air for more information.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox