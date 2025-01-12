BOSTON (WHDH) - A local nonprofit is raising money to support those impacted by the devastating fires in California.

Runway for Recovery, a Boston-based organization that supports women living with breast cancer and the families of women who’ve passed, will host a fashion show in Los Angeles later this month and use the funds to support both breast cancer patients and those impacted by the fires.

Runway for Recovery Director Olivia Boger said, “When you’re set up to help people who have unimaginable diagnoses, you are probably pretty well-equipped to help people when they’re in an unimaginable moment in time and that’s what these fires look like.”

Learn more: https://runwayforrecovery.org/

