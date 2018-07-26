BOSTON (WHDH) - A ruptured gas line near Fenway Park prompted the evacuations of several nearby buildings Thursday.

The line on Brookline Avenue near Pilgrim Road ruptured due to a construction project in the area, Boston police said.

A portion of the street is closed as crews work on fixing the line.

Boston Fire Department officials said they were monitoring air quality inside several nearby buildings.

National Grid responded to the scene to shut down the gas main.

Response to Brookline Ave. at Pilgrim Rd. at approx. 11:40 am for a gas main leak on Brookline Ave. Surrounding buildings being evacuated as precaution. BFD monitoring air quality inside buildings in area. @nationalgridus on scene to shut down gas main. @bostonpolice on scene. pic.twitter.com/zhmNPKskB5 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 26, 2018

