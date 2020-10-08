Ruptured gas line prompts closure of Route 1 in Danvers

DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - The northbound side of Route 1 in Danvers was completely shut down for hours after work crews ruptured a gas line on Thursday morning, officials said.

Traffic in the area was diverted at the Lowell Street exit as crews worked to repair the leak, according to Massachusetts State Police.

A utility company reportedly struck the line while performing improvement work on the highway near Fridays restaurant.

The highway has since been reopened to traffic.

There were no reported injuries.

UPDATE 4 – Gas valve has been shut off, repair still to be done but the threat of gas leak is over. We expect Route 1 north in Danvers to be reopened in approximately 10-15 minutes. https://t.co/6FcHIwqaH2 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 8, 2020

