Ruptured gas line prompts closure of Route 1 in Danvers

DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - The northbound side of Route 1 in Danvers was completely shut down for hours after work crews ruptured a gas line on Thursday morning, officials said.

Traffic in the area was diverted at the Lowell Street exit as crews worked to repair the leak, according to Massachusetts State Police.

A utility company reportedly struck the line while performing improvement work on the highway near Fridays restaurant.

The highway has since been reopened to traffic.

There were no reported injuries.

 

