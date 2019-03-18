Ruptured gas line prompts evacuation of elderly housing facility in Weymouth

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A gas line rupture prompted a brief evacuation at an elderly housing facility in Weymouth on Monday.

Firefighters responding to Pope Towers at 25 Water St. learned utility crews working in the area had struck a gas line and ordered an evacuation of the building.

Video from Sky7 HD showed firefighters ushering residents out of the building into awaiting transport vehicles.

The leak has since been capped. Residents are being allowed back into the building.

Water Street was temporarily closed.

No injuries were reported.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY-UPDATE 2:15 PM UPDATE:

2:15 PM Water Street gas line break under control. Residents returning to apartments. Water Street is now – re-opened. — Weymouth Police (@WeymouthPD) March 18, 2019

