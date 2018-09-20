Ruptured gas line prompts evacuations in Marlborough

MARLBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Marlborough neighborhood is being evacuated Thursday morning due to a ruptured gas line, officials said.

The rupture happened in the area of Brigham and Leoleis Streets just before 11 a.m., according to the Marlborough Fire Department.

There have been no reports of explosions or fires.

No additional details were immediately avaialble.

