Russell Crowe to host a divorce-themed auction for his 54th birthday

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA (WHDH) — Actor Russell Crowe is hosting a divorce-themed auction for his 54th birthday.

Some of the items up for bid include personal items from his marriage like watches, diamond rings and a Mercedes Benz.

Crowe’s birthday coincides with his wedding anniversary.

He and Danielle Spencer were married for nine years before calling it quits in 2012.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)