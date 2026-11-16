Russian air defenses intercepted 1,336 drones launched by Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry said Monday, in what appeared to be Kyiv’s biggest aerial attack since Moscow’s all-out invasion of its neighbor nearly five years ago.

Ukraine has scaled up its long-range aerial assaults on Russia, as well as illegally annexed Crimea and the Black and the Azov seas, with more than 1,000 drones used in some attacks in recent months.

Russia, meanwhile, has battered Ukrainian civilian areas with relentless strikes that seek to make normal daily life impossible and break public morale, especially through strikes on the power grid, as well as choking the economy.

The war has killed hundreds of thousands of soldiers and thousands of Ukrainian civilians, Western analysts and officials say.

Six people were wounded in an attack on Russia’s southern Krasnodar region, according to local authorities. The town is home to the Ilsky oil refinery, a frequent target of Ukrainian drone attacks.

In the Rostov region near the border with Ukraine, three people in the city of Azov, where two oil depots are located, were wounded by drones, Gov. Yuri Slyusar said.

Around 600 drones flew toward the Moscow region overnight, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said. Most were downed far away, while 191 were shot down as they approached the Russian capital, he said.

Ukraine pushes back against Russia with long-range strikes

The strikes on Russia serve multiple purposes for Ukraine.

They have repeatedly targeted Russian oil refineries, which are an economic mainstay for Moscow. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed late Sunday that Ukrainian attacks have disabled more than 55% of Russia’s oil refining capacity.

Russian officials didn’t comment on that claim, and independent verification wasn’t possible. But in a rare acknowledgment of the strikes’ economic impact, President Vladimir Putin said on Oct. 1 that they had cost Russia roughly 1% of its gross domestic product.

Ukrainian officials are keen, too, to make Russians feel the war at home, while mid-range strikes are disrupting Russia’s front-line supply routes and hampering Moscow’s efforts to get momentum on the battlefield, analysts say.

Kyiv says newly imposed speed limits on the U.S.-made Starshield system, which is SpaceX’s military-grade version of the Starlink satellite internet service, have weakened Ukraine’s air defenses. Ukrainian forces say they are adapting to that by launching pre-emptive attacks that hit Russian weapons production plants and sites that Russia uses to launch drone and missile attacks.

Kyiv also wants to show its supporters that it is still in the fight, as Moscow tries to depict its victory in Ukraine as inevitable and U.S.-mediated talks make no impact on the war.

There was no clear picture of the extent of damage caused by Ukrainian strikes in Russia. Moscow-based and local officials rarely provide details.

Zelenskyy says Russian strikes on Ukraine are ‘brutal’

Ukrainians are bracing for what could be the hardest winter since the war began, as Russia repeatedly batters the power grid and denies civilians heat, light and running water.

Russian strikes on power lines and substations in the southern Zaporizhzhia and central Dnipropetrovsk regions left hundreds of thousands of people without electricity, Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi said Monday.

Zelenskyy says the Russian strategy is to bombard specific areas for days, flattening energy infrastructure.

Since the start of September, for example, the central Dnipro region has endured 131 strikes, while the Kyiv region around the capital has witnessed 125, he said.

One person was killed and three were injured in a Monday morning strike on Dnipro, local officials said.

Just over the past week, Russia has launched more than 2,300 attack drones, 1,590 glide bombs and 15 missiles of various types against Ukraine, according to Zelenskyy.

They are “brutal strikes that are difficult to counter,” he said on social media.

Four people were killed and three more injured in Russian shelling of towns and villages in the Donetsk region over the past day, said Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration.

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