MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian Foreign Ministry says the U.S. has delivered a written response to Moscow’s security demands on Ukraine and NATO.

The ministry said U.S. Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan handed over the response to Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko.

The U.S. hasn’t made its response public, but already has warned that Russia’s top demands are unacceptable.

Amid soaring tensions that Russia is planning to invade Ukraine, Moscow has demanded guarantees that NATO will never admit the country and other ex-Soviet nations as members and that the alliance will roll back troop deployments in other former Soviet bloc nations. Some of these, like the membership pledge, are nonstarters for NATO, creating a seemingly intractable stalemate that many fear can only end in a war.

