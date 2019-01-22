MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities say that a plane bound for Moscow has been forced to land shortly after take-off in a suspected hijacking.

The National Anti-Terrorism Committee said on Tuesday that an unnamed man on the flight, bound from the Siberian city of Surgut to Moscow, ordered the crew to divert the plane to Afghanistan. The plane landed in the city of Khanty-Mansiysk about 230 kilometers (143 miles) to the west.

It was not immediately clear if the passenger was armed and what his demands were.

The committee said the passenger was still onboard the plane, which now stands on the runway in Khanty-Mansiysk.

