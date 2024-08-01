BOSTON (WHDH) - One of the Russians released back to Moscow as part of Thursday’s prisoner swap was sentenced last year in Boston.

A federal jury in Boston convicted the Russian businessman last year for his role in a nearly $100,000,000 hacking and trading scheme. Federal investigators say Vladislav Klyushin ran a Moscow-based IT company that worked for the Russian government.

The Department of Justice said the company broke into computers to steal earnings filings from major companies, using that inside information to make trades.

Federal investigators say Klyushin personally netted more than $30,000,000 in the scheme. According to investigators, many of the illegally obtained earnings reports were downloaded through a computer server located in downtown Boston.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was seen shaking Klyushin’s hand and giving him a pat on the back as he stepped off a plane in Moscow today.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)