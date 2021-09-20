BOSTON (WHDH) - A rusted staircase near the JFK/UMass MBTA station in Boston has been torn down after a Boston University professor died in an apparent 20-foot fall earlier this month.

David K. Jones, an associate professor in the university’s School of Public Health, went out for a run on Sept. 11 and was later found dead underneath the stairs, according to investigators.

State police said the staircase had been closed for 20 months. It was blocked off at both ends.

It’s not clear how Jones accessed the stairs and his death remains under investigation.

Jones is survived by his wife and their three children.

Mourners held a virtual public viewing service for Jones over the weekend.

