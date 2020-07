US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks after the screening of "RBG," the documentary about her, in Jerusalem, Thursday, July 5, 2018. Ginsburg says she hopes the traditional "bipartisan spirit" of congressional hearings for judges will once again prevail rather than recent votes that have divided along party lines. (AP Photo/Caron Creighton)

(CNN) — Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been discharged from the hospital after being treated for a possible infection in her latest health scare.

“Justice Ginsburg has been discharged from the hospital,” a court spokeswoman said. “She is home and doing well.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

