RUTLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A mother and her newborn twins died at the hospital following a medical emergency earlier this month, according to the Rutland Fire Department.

Ciara Sullivan, 30, the wife of Rutland firefighter Patrick Sullivan, suffered a serious medical emergency while pregnant and was rushed to the hospital on Dec. 16.

Her twins, a boy and girl, were delivered prematurely and were placed on ventilators, according to the fire department.

On Saturday, Patrick Sullivan announced that his wife and newborn babies had passed away.

He posted a statement to Facebook, saying in part, “… I truly love all of you and I will never be able to thank you enough for how incredible you treated my family. I plan on taking the coming months to heal, if that’s even possible.”

A crowd gathered in Clinton Saturday evening for a food truck fundraiser for the family.

“For us to hear the story, being parents, you couldn’t imagine anything like that happening, so, as little of a thing that we could do to help out, we were absolutely on board for it,” said Cherise Morawski, owner of Morawski Barbecue.

Ciara Sullivan is remembered as a dedicated public servant. She served as an emergency management specialist for FEMA and previously worked as a 911 dispatcher, the Rutland Fire Department said.

“It’s just devastating and I can’t even fathom what they are going through at this point, and we hug our kids one more time today just for them, and yeah, it’s devastating,” said Andrew Morawski, also an owner of Morawski Barbecue.

Funeral plans will be announced for the Sullivan family in the near future.

To support the family, visit: https://www.classy.org/campaign/patrick-sullivan-family/c651509

