RUTLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - The Rutland community came together for a prayer vigil Thursday for a mother and her newborn twins who are on life support and in need of a miracle.

Patrick and Ciara Sullivan met while working as 911 dispatchers. Their love story as close to perfect as it gets if you ask Patrick, who has been at the hospital by his wife’s side since Dec. 16.

Hours before a scheduled C-section to deliver their twins, Ciara suffered a serious medical emergency and was rushed to the hospital. The twins, a boy and a girl, were delivered and immediately placed on life support.

So was Ciara, who is only 30 years old.

Now Patrick, a local firefighter, is coping with the unimaginable.

All three will be taken off life support on Friday.

Sullivan spoke with 7NEWS from the hospital, telling us about the love of his life.

“I’ve said this a couple of times .. since I’ve been here but she is without a doubt the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” he said. “She’s the most loving outgoing, charitable person I’ve ever met in my entire life.”

He added, “I think I know that they will be together again soon. They tell me that none of them are in pain.”

To support the family, visit: https://www.classy.org/campaign/patrick-sullivan-family/c651509

