RUTLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A 54-year-old Rutland man is facing charges including rape of a child after he was arrested in connection with a series of sexual assault allegations, police announced.

Rutland police in a statement said Shawn Baillargeon was arrested Tuesday morning. In addition to the rape of a child charge, he was charged with aggravated rape of a child and indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.

Police said Baillargeon was brought to East Brookfield District Court for his arraignment.

Rutland police said their investigation got underway in late May after investigators received a report of past sexual assaults that happened in Rutland over several years.

Officials did not share further information about the allegations but said the Rutland Police Department “would like to commend the bravery of the victims in this case who came forward.”

“We encourage all victims of sexual abuse to come forward, and we promise to do everything in our power to offer support,” police said.

