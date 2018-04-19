Rutland man says he was attacked by a coyote

RUTLAND, Mass. (WHDH) — A man in Rutland is recovering after he said he was attacked by a coyote and had to fight back.

Brian Hutchins said he walked out in his yard Wednesday night to check on his chickens when he encountered the coyote. Hutchins believes the coyote was going to attack his chickens when he walked out and surprised it.

“It tried to bite me several times, ripped my coat apart, so it was just a battle right here, basically,” said Hutchins. He said the coyote did not manage to bite him but did scratch him up quite a bit.

Hutchins said he grabbed the coyote and flung it over him before he took out his knife and stabbed it. He believes he stabbed it eight to 10 times before the coyote ran off. He then called police.

“They contacted the stage biologist on this too, it was investigated by them as well and from what I understand, this coyote did attack this gentleman,” said Rutland Police Sgt. Troy Chauvin.

Police said Hutchins refused medical treatment and did not want to receive rabies shots.

