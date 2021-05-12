Rutland police ask for help identifying person responsible for recent vandalism

RUTLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - The Rutland Police Department is turning to the public for help finding the person responsible for vandalism that has been spotted at several locations around town.

They say it happened late Friday night into early Saturday morning in the Watson, Prouty and Bernard Circle neighborhoods.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 508-886-4106 Ext. 209.

