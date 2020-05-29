Rutland police detective dies after ‘courageous, well-fought’ battle with coronavirus

RUTLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A Rutland police detective has passed away after a “courageous and well-fought” battle with coronavirus, officials announced.

Detective John D. Songy, 48, of Leicester, died early Friday morning, according to the Rutland Police Department.

Songy, an eight-year veteran of the department, had previously served with the Oakham Police Department, officials said.

“We wish to extend our sincerest condolences to Detective Songy’s family during this difficult time and we would like to thank the community for the generous outpouring of support that John, his family, and the department have received throughout this ordeal,” police wrote in a news release.

Information on services for Songy is expected to be released at a later date.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)