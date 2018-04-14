NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. (WHDH) – It was a scary scene along Route 95 in North Attleborough on Saturday.

Images from the scene shows an RV engulfed in flames on the southbound side next exit five.

Officials say the RV was carrying full propane tanks which exploded and caused the fire to spread to the nearby woods.

At one point, only one lane was open as crews worked to put that fire out. The scene has since been cleared and all lanes have reopened.

No injuries have been reopened.

