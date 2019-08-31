RV goes up in flames at Hooksett, NH rest stop

HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - Rest stop workers had to scramble to shut off gas tanks after an RV caught fire in a Hooksett, NH parking lot Saturday, but no one was injured in the blaze, officials said.

The RV caught on fire at the rest stop off Interstate 93 in Hooksett, NH. A dog was inside but was rescued, officials said.

Employees said they hurried to turn off gas pumps as the fire quickly engulfed the RV.

“A couple people tried to go over with fire extinguishers and int just went downhill from there,” said Judi Gulyas.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

