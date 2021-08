SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police were forced to shut down multiple lanes of traffic on the highway in Shrewsbury on Thursday after an RV ignited.

Crews responding to the scene on the westbound side of Route 290 found the flames had left the back of the vehicle completely charred.

No one was hurt and it is still unclear what caused the fire to ignite.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)