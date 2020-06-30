RV removed from sinkhole after crashing into fire hydrant, damaging water main in Falmouth

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A recreational vehicle damaged a water main in Falmouth on Tuesday night, creating a sinkhole.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Turner Road around 9:30 p.m. discovered that the 45-foot camper had struck a fire hydrant and damaged the water main, according to Falmouth police.

A crane was used to lift the RV out of the sinkhole that had formed.

No injuries were reported.

Crews temporarily shut down the road while they made repairs. It has since reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)