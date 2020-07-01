RV swallowed up by sinkhole after backing into fire hydrant on Cape Cod

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A recreational vehicle was swallowed up by a massive sinkhole after it backed into a fire hydrant on Cape Cod on Tuesday night.

The vehicle hit the hydrant and shredded a water main in Falmouth, creating the sinkhole, according to Falmouth police.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Turner Road around 9:30 p.m. found the rear of the 45-foot camper lodged in the sinkhole and water gushing into the air, police said.

Police say the driver, a native of Illinois, was trying to turn around after missing the entrance to a nearby campground when he inadvertently backed into the hydrant.

A crane was used to lift the damaged RV out of the hole. It was later towed to a lot in Hyannis.

Crews temporarily shut down the road while they made repairs. It has since reopened.

No injuries were reported.

