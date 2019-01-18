(WHDH) — RXBAR is voluntarily recalling a wide variety of its protein bars that may contain peanuts not declared in the ingredients list.

The varieties being recalled include apple cinnamon, blueberry, chocolate chip, chocolate hazelnut, chocolate sea salt, coconut chocolate, coffee chocolate, mango pineapple, maple sea salt, mint chocolate, mixed berry, and pumpkin spice.

Apple cinnamon raisin, berry blast, and chocolate chip RXBAR Kids are also apart of the recall.

Consuming the impacted products could result in a serious or life-threatening reaction for those allergic to peanuts.

RXBAR says the peanuts came from an ingredient supplied by a third party. The company has since changed suppliers.

People with peanut allergies who may have purchased the product are asked to contact their local retailer or RXBAR for a replacement or a full refund.

RXBAR consumer services can be reached at info@rxbar.com or 1-312-624-8200.

