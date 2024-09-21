BOSTON (WHDH) - An 8-year-old boy who is battling a rare form of cancer at Massachusetts General Hospital got a surprise visit from Ryan Reynolds, who plays his favorite character, Deadpool, on the big screen.

Nash enjoyed a face-to-face visit with Reynolds, who also looped in his Deadpool co-star Hugh Jackman to speak with him via FaceTime.

Reynolds said he was grateful to MGH for setting up the visit. He partners with other organizations supporting sick children and has helped them raise more than $2 million.

