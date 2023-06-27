(CNN) — Ryan Seacrest will take his place as the new host of “Wheel of Fortune” in 2024, Sony Pictures Television, the company that produces the game show, announced on Tuesday in a news release sent to CNN.

Seacrest has signed a multi-year agreement with the show and will also serve as a consulting producer, the release states.

“I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak. I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them,” Seacrest said in a statement Tuesday.

“Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease,” he continued. “I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition. Many people probably don’t know this but one of my first jobs was hosting a little game show called Click for Merv Griffin 25 years ago so this is truly a full circle moment for me and I’m grateful to Sony for the opportunity. I can’t wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White.”

Sajak announced on June 12 that he’ll be retiring in 2024 after serving as the host of “Wheel” for decades.

“Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last,” Sajak said in a Tweet, adding “It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!).”

Serving as the host of the Emmy-winning game show alongside co-host Vanna White for 40 years, Sajak and White stand as two of the longest-serving hosts of any television program in the game show category.

Seacrest, like Sajak, has a long-celebrated history as a television and radio host.

He’s been the host of ABC’s singing competition show “American Idol” for 21 seasons, and co-hosted the ABC News morning program “Live with Kelly and Ryan” alongside Kelly Ripa. Seacrest has earned several Emmy nominations and two wins for his work.

Additionally, Seacrest is the host and producer of Los Angeles’s top-rated morning radio show for iHeartMedia’s 102.7 KIIS-FM, and has previously appeared on E!’s “Live on the Red Carpet” specials for various award shows. He continues to serve as the host of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” since 2005.

Since Sajak announced his retirement, Seacrest has been speculated as the top candidate to fill the shoes of the beloved host.

Sajak became the host of “Wheel of Fortune” after Chuck Woolery left the series in 1981. He continued his hosting duties as “Wheel” became syndicated in 1983, and has since hosted various spinoff shows including 2021’s “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.” “Wheel of Fortune” first debuted in 1975.

Sajak won a Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement award in 2011 and has earned three additional Dayime Emmys for his work hosting “Wheel.”

“Wheel of Fortune” is a game show similar to “Hangman” where contestants spin a wheel to earn money for solving word puzzles, and has been a primetime TV mainstay that airs alongside “Jeopardy.”

