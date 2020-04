RYE, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Rye, New Hampshire helped a family get rid of an unwanted visitor Thursday — an owl.

The juvenile Great Horned Owl had become stuck underneath a deck.

Officers worked to remove the bird and transport it to a rehabilitation facility for care.

Today, Rye Police responded to a report of a young owl under a deck. The juvenile Great Horned Owl has been moved to a rehab facility for care. Fun fact- Officer McAllister is quite the bird enthusiast and was pumped for the chance to help this little guy/girl. pic.twitter.com/I3twnG9NSd — Rye Police (@ryepolice) April 30, 2020

But not before ornithologist Officer McAllister got a photo.

